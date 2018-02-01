FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Myanmar
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Banking and Financial News
February 1, 2018 / 12:33 PM / Updated a day ago

Apollo Global posts 24 pct rise in Q4 economic net income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Alternative asset manager Apollo Global Management LLC said on Thursday its fourth-quarter economic net income rose by almost a quarter to $490.3 million year-on-year, boosted by a strong appreciation in its private equity business.

Quarterly economic net income per share came in at $1.22, well ahead of analysts’ expectations of 66 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Economic net income reflects the mark-to-market valuation of gains or losses in Apollo’s portfolio and is a key earnings metric for U.S. private equity firms. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.