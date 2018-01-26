FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 6:14 PM / 3 days ago

Apotex CEO Desai resigns - Globe and Mail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Generic drugmaker Apotex Inc’s Chief Executive Jeremy Desai resigned and will be replaced by his predecessor and co-founder Jack Kay, the Globe and Mail reported on Friday.

Desai “resigned to pursue other opportunities. His notice is effective immediately,” the newspaper said, citing a written statement from Apotex.

The company’s billionaire-founder Barry Sherman, who died in December, failed to implement a succession plan, potentially leaving it vulnerable to takeover approaches, Reuters had reported.

Apotex was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
