Apple says it sees 'strong demand' for replacement iPhone batteries -- letter

WASHINGTON Feb 6 (Reuters) - Apple Inc is seeing “strong demand” for replacement iPhone batteries and disclosed it is considering offering rebates for consumers who paid full price for new batteries, the company said in a February 2 letter to U.S. lawmakers made public Tuesday.

Apple confirmed in December that software to deal with aging batteries in iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE models could slow down performance. The company apologized and lowered the price of battery replacements for affected models from $79 to $29.

The company said it is considering issuing rebates to consumers who paid full price for replacement batteries. (Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)