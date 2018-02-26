FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Consumer Products & Retail News
February 26, 2018 / 5:49 PM / Updated a day ago

Apple plans giant high-end iPhone, lower-priced model - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Apple Inc is preparing to release three new smartphones later this year, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the products.

The trio will include the largest ever iPhone, an upgraded handset the same size as the current iPhone X and a less expensive model with some of the flagship phone’s key features.

The iPhone maker is already running production tests with suppliers and is expected to announce the new phones this fall. However, the plans could still change, the report said. (bloom.bg/2HNO4wg)

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.