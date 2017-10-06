FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple names former Honeywell exec as new general counsel
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 6, 2017 / 3:47 PM / in 12 days

Apple names former Honeywell exec as new general counsel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Friday that Bruce Sewell will retire as general counsel and will be succeeded by former Honeywell International Inc executive Katherine Adams.

Adams, who will also be senior vice president of legal and global security, will report to Chief Executive Tim Cook, the company said.

Bruce Sewell, who has served as Apple’s general counsel since 2009, will retire at the end of the year, the company said. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.