Tsinghua further raises Dialog Semi stake to 9 pct

FRANKFURT, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor said on Monday that entities controlled by Tsinghua Unigroup, China’s top state silicon chipmaker, had further increased their holdings in the Anglo-German company to 9 percent.

Tsinghua Unigroup has been adding to its stake since Dialog shares plunged on a report in late November that the maker of power management chipsets for iPhones might eventually lose Apple Inc as its main client.

Dialog CEO Jalal Bagherli has acknowledged that Dialog may lose its business with Apple, but said there is no risk to existing 2018 supply deals. The company’s shares have more than halved since peaking last February. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by David Evans)