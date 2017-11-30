Qualcomm files new patent infringement complaints against Apple

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc said on Thursday it filed three new patent infringement complaints against Apple Inc , saying there were 16 more of its patents that Apple was using in its iPhones.

The new complaints represent the latest development in a long-standing dispute and follows Apple’s countersuit on Wednesday against Qualcomm, which alleged that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon mobile phone chips infringed on Apple patents.

Qualcomm in July accused Apple of infringing several patents related to helping mobile phones get better battery life. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)