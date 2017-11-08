FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple orders Witherspoon, Aniston drama in TV push
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 8, 2017 / 7:00 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Apple orders Witherspoon, Aniston drama in TV push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Apple Inc has ordered two seasons of a drama series that stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston and looks at the lives of people working on a morning television show, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The series is among the first projects the technology giant has acquired for its plunge into original television programming, where it aims to compete with established players such as Netflix Inc and Time Warner Inc’s HBO.

Apple spokeswoman Rita Cooper Lee also confirmed the company had ordered a remake of Steven Spielberg’s 1980s science fiction anthology series “Amazing Stories.” News of a potential deal for the Spielberg show had emerged in October.

It is unclear when the shows will be released or where viewers will be able to see them. Apple has not divulged if it will put its own TV series in the iTunes Store, where it sells shows made by other companies, or on another platform.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
