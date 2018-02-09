FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#Banking and Financial News
February 9, 2018 / 2:58 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

U.S. appeals court voids Arab Bank verdict

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a Sept. 2014 jury verdict finding Arab Bank Plc liable for facilitating militant attacks linked to Hamas by handling its transactions, citing an error in the jury instructions.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the decision triggers a settlement agreement that Arab Bank has reached with plaintiffs, which was to take effect if the verdict by the Brooklyn jury were deemed void. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.