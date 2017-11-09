FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aramco expects to boost capital expenditure by about 10 pct
Sections
Featured
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
saudi arabia
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
market analysis
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
environment
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
November 9, 2017 / 10:11 AM / Updated a day ago

Aramco expects to boost capital expenditure by about 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Oil giant Saudi Aramco expects to increase its capital spending budget by almost 10 percent in its next financial year, a senior vice president at the state-owned company said on Thursday.

The plans to increase investment come as Aramco prepares for a much-vaunted international IPO as Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pushes reforms to make the kingdom less reliant on oil.

Aramco’s senior vice president of technical affairs, Ahmad al-Sa‘adi, told a business conference on Thursday that the company’s allocation for capital spending in its current financial year is almost 350 billion Saudi riyals ($93.31 billion) and would rise by about 10 percent the following year.

Al-Sa‘adi added that the increased spending will provide big opportunities for Saudi businesses looking to increase their involvement in Aramco projects.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.