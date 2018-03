CAIRO, March 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil producer, agreed to supply Egyptian refineries with crude oil for six months, starting January 2018, Egypt’s Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla told Reuters on Thursday.

Aramco will supply 500,000 barrels per month of crude oil to Egyptian refineries, Molla added. (Reporting by Abdelrahman Adel; Writing by Arwa Gaballa. Editing by Jane Merriman)