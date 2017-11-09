Saudi Aramco signs $4.5 bln oil, gas deals

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco on Thursday signed agreements worth $4.5 billion with firms from Europe, the United States, China and the United Arab Emirates for oil and gas projects in the kingdom.

The companies are Spain’s Tecnicas Reunidas, Italy’s Saipem , China Petroleum Pipeline, U.S. McDermott, Jacobs Engineering and National Petroleum Construction of Abu Dhabi.

The signing took place at the company’s headquarters in Dhahran.