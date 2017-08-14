China's Fosun says unit bidding for US speciality drugmaker Arbor

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A unit of Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group’s pharmaceutical business on Monday said it is bidding for a stake in U.S. speciality drugmaker Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said in a stock exchange filing its Hong Kong unit submitted a non-binding bid for a stake in Arbor, which is backed by private equity firm KKR & Co LP, without disclosing the financial terms.

The unit has not entered exclusive talks with the seller and will begin conducting due diligence to determine further steps, Fosun Pharma said.

Atlanta-based Arbor produces mainly branded prescription drugs for the paediatric, hospital and cardiovascular markets.

New York-based KKR agreed to buy more than a quarter of shares in the company in December 2014, in a deal that valued privately held Arbor at over $1 billion. (Reporting by Kane Wu)