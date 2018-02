MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Mexican Coke bottler Arca Continental on Friday reported fourth-quarter net profit of 4.3 billion pesos, more than double its net profit in the prior year period.

Sales for the company, considered one of Latin America’s top Coca-Coca bottlers, rose more than 50 percent compared with the same period last year to reach 38 billion. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Michael O‘Boyle)