FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
Arconic is sued in U.S. over fatal London tower fire
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
July 13, 2017 / 9:25 PM / 25 days ago

Arconic is sued in U.S. over fatal London tower fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - A shareholder of Arconic Inc has filed a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing the company of defrauding shareholders in connection with its having supplied cladding panels used at Grenfell Tower, the London high-rise where dozens of people died last month in a fatal fire.

In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Michael Brave said shareholders suffered losses as a result of Arconic's failure to properly disclose its use of the "highly flammable" panels.

Arconic said on June 26 it would stop sales of the cladding panels in question for use in high-rise buildings. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.