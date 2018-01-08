FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arconic to freeze pension plans for 7,900 U.S. employees
Sections
Featured
Morrisons and Tesco stand out in Christmas battle
Retailers
Morrisons and Tesco stand out in Christmas battle
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
autos
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Bayliss to step down as England coach next year
sport
Bayliss to step down as England coach next year
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 8, 2018 / 2:09 PM / Updated a day ago

Arconic to freeze pension plans for 7,900 U.S. employees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. specialty metals makers Arconic Inc said on Monday it would freeze defined benefit pension plans for all 7,900 of its U.S.-based salaried and non-bargained hourly employees, effective April 1.

Arconic said it expects its pre-tax pension-related expense in 2018 to be about $50 million lower than a year earlier.

The company expects its liabilities to fall by about $140 million in the first quarter of 2018 due to the reduction of future benefits.

Arconic said it would also record a pre-tax charge of about $5 million in the first quarter. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.