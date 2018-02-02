FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Commodities
Banks
Autos
Environment
Sport
Lifestyle
#Consumer Products & Retail News
February 2, 2018 / 3:36 AM / 2 days ago

Australia's Ardent Leisure to book theme park impairment charge of at least $12 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ardent Leisure Group Ltd on Friday said it would book an accounting charge in the first half of fiscal 2018 due to a slow recovery in visitor numbers at its Dreamworld theme park.

The theme park operator in a statement said it would book a non-cash impairment charge of A$15 million ($12.01 million) to A$25 million due to a lower-than-expected rate of recovery of Dreamworld visitor numbers.

The theme park business is likely to break even in the first half of fiscal 2018, on an core-earnings basis, and add to core earnings for the full year, the company said.

$1 = 1.2491 Australian dollars Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.