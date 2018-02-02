Australia's Ardent Leisure to book theme park impairment charge of at least $12 mln

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ardent Leisure Group Ltd on Friday said it would book an accounting charge in the first half of fiscal 2018 due to a slow recovery in visitor numbers at its Dreamworld theme park.

The theme park operator in a statement said it would book a non-cash impairment charge of A$15 million ($12.01 million) to A$25 million due to a lower-than-expected rate of recovery of Dreamworld visitor numbers.

The theme park business is likely to break even in the first half of fiscal 2018, on an core-earnings basis, and add to core earnings for the full year, the company said.