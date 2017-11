Nov 8 (Reuters) - Struggling Australian theme park operator Ardent Leisure Group said its Chief Executive and Managing Director Simon Kelly has resigned after four months in the role.

Chief Financial Officer Geoff Richardson will step in on an interim basis while the board searches for a new CEO, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 1.3082 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; editing by Byron Kaye and G Crosse)