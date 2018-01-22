MEDIA-Areva to be renamed Orano-Les Echos

** French nuclear fuel group Areva will announce its new brand name “Orano” on Tuesday, business daily Les Echos reported.

** Areva is due to present its new name on Tuesday.

** The paper said the new name has been registered with the INPI national institute. The name Osome had also been considered.

** After losses wiped out its equity, Areva was split in two, with the reactor unit sold to EDF and renamed Framatome this month, the name it had before it merged into Areva more than a decade ago.

** The former fuel group was called Cogema, but Areva did not want to go back to that name nor keep Areva.

** The name Areva will remain in use only for the legacy holding company Areva SA, which holds the risks linked to the completion of the Olkiluoto project in Finland and the problems linked to Areva’s Creusot foundry.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Bate Felix)