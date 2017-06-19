Argentina announces surprise sale of 100-year bonds

BUENOS AIRES, June 19 (Reuters) - Argentina has offered a 100-year bond in U.S. dollars with a potential 8.25 percent yield, the Finance Ministry and Thomson Reuters' IFR said on Monday, just over a year after the nation emerged from default.

The issuance, expected to price later on Monday, came as a surprise, as Finance Minister Luis Caputo has said Argentina would meet the rest of its financing needs in non-dollar currencies after selling $7 billion in dollar bonds in January.

Citigroup Inc and HSBC are acting as lead book runners on the deal, while Nomura Securities and Banco Santander are co-managers.

Argentina has repeatedly defaulted on its sovereign bonds. It battled for years with creditors before reaching a settlement in 2016 that allowed it to re-enter the global credit markets.

President Mauricio Macri was elected in late 2015 on the promise of "normalizing" Argentina's economy and financial markets after years of heavy state intervention and non-payment of international debt obligations under the previous government.

Caputo said on June 7 that Argentina would issue peso and euro bonds later this month.

The Finance Ministry tweeted a confirmation of the 100-year-bond issuance on Monday. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)