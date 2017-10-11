UPDATE 1-Argentina likely to sell euro-denominated bonds in next issue -minister

(Adds quotes, data)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Argentina expects to issue $2.6 billion in bonds “most likely” denominated in euros by late October or early November, Finance Minister Luis Caputo said on Wednesday.

Caputo said last month Argentina would come to market with two more bond issues this year. In June, he said Argentina had $2.6 billion in bonds left to be issued in 2017 and that they could be denominated in euros, yen or Swiss francs.

The country has already sold nearly $10 billion in dollar-denominated bonds so far this year, including a surprise 100-year bond in June. It also raised 400 million Swiss francs through a March bond sale.

“The global environment is supportive and will most likely continue to be supportive,” Caputo said during a press conference at the Inter-American Development Bank in Washington.

“The world is in a good place and ... it is happening with very low levels of inflation in the advanced economies. That has been very good for markets because it has maintained very low levels of interest rates, and for countries like Argentina that is very important.”

Caputo said Argentine officials had been advised by “many banks” to pre-finance the country’s 2018 debt this year. He said the government was not currently considering that possibility, however.

“We first want to close our financial problem, in order to do that we still have to close out this new issue in euros,” Caputo said. “Once we do that and if market conditions allow it we will eventually think about it.” (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Tom Brown)