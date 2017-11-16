FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Markets News
November 16, 2017 / 11:17 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

UPDATE 1-City of Buenos Aires sells $400 mln in peso bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with results of bond sale, adds comment from Buenos Aires treasury minister)

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The city of Buenos Aires sold $400 million worth of peso-denominated bonds maturing in 10.25 years on Thursday, a local official told Reuters, after it earlier repurchased $458 million of dollar-denominated bonds of maturities averaging one year.

The bonds were sold at a rate of 3.75 percentage points above the Badlar interest rate for deposits at private banks. That rate was 22.81 percent on Thursday, according to Argentina’s central bank.

“The sale was a success for the city, given that this bond at 10 years in pesos allows us to extend our maturities and reach a currency mix close to 50-50 for dollars and pesos,” Martin Mura, Treasury Minister for Argentina’s capital city, told Reuters.

The city received around $410 million in offers for the bond. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski and Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Caroline Stauffer and Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Rosalba O‘Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
