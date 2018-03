BUENOS AIRES, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Argentina sold 58.3 billion pesos ($2.9 billion) in local law bonds, split between 30 billion pesos in bonds maturing in 2020 and 28.3 billion pesos in bonds maturing in 2023, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The government received 68 billion pesos in orders for the 2020 bonds and 29 billion pesos in orders for the 2023 bonds, the ministry said. ($1 = 20.1100 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Luc Cohen Editing by Tom Brown)