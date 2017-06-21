FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina economy grows in first quarter - Indec
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
June 21, 2017 / 7:15 PM / 2 months ago

Argentina economy grows in first quarter - Indec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's economy grew 0.3 percent in the first quarter of 2017 from a year earlier and 1.1 percent from the fourth quarter of 2016, the government's Indec statistics agency said on Wednesday.

Indec revised data for the fourth quarter of last year, when Argentina emerged from recession, to 0.7 percent from the third quarter rather than 0.5 percent. It also revised fourth quarter 2016 versus fourth quarter 2015 contraction to -1.9 percent from -2.1 percent previously. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

