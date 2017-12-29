FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF raises forecasts for Argentina growth, current account deficit
#Markets News
December 29, 2017 / 4:43 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

IMF raises forecasts for Argentina growth, current account deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday raised its outlook for Argentina’s economic growth to 2.8 percent in 2017, up from 2.5 percent seen in October, while keeping its forecast for 2018 growth steady at 2.5 percent.

In a report marking the end of an executive board meeting with the country’s government, the IMF also hiked its forecast for Argentina’s current account deficit to 4.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2017 and 4.4 percent in 2018, up from its previous 3.6 percent and 3.7 percent deficit projections. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi and Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
