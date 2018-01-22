Argentina cenbank chief says regulated prices to rise 21.8 pct in 2018

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Argentina central bank Governor Federico Sturzenegger said on Monday he expected regulated prices, including services like utilities and transportation, to rise 21.8 percent in 2018, below the 38.7 percent increase last year.

The increases will be concentrated in the first half of the year, Sturzenegger said. Regulated prices have surged as President Mauricio Macri eliminates subsidies to close the fiscal deficit. That contributed to inflation of 24.8 percent last year, above the central bank’s target of 12-17 percent. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Richard Chang)