BUENOS AIRES, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economic activity expanded 2.8 percent in 2017 compared with the prior year, government statistics agency Indec said on Wednesday, marking a rebound from a biting recession in 2016.

In December 2017, economic activity was 2 percent higher than the same month the prior year, while activity expanded 0.6 percent compared with November 2017, the data showed. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)