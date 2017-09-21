FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Argentina economy posts strong growth in second quarter
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
September 21, 2017 / 7:54 PM / in a month

UPDATE 1-Argentina economy posts strong growth in second quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds poll, context, sector breakdown)

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Argentina’s gross domestic product grew 2.7 percent in the second quarter versus the same period last year and expanded by 0.7 percent versus the first three months of 2017, the government’s Indec statistics agency said on Thursday.

Economic growth was in line with median expectations from 12 analysts polled by Reuters, and is good news for President Mauricio Macri’s “Let’s Change” coalition ahead of mid-term congressional elections next month.

Argentina’s economy exited a prolonged recession in the second half of last year. But the recovery, hampered by inflation expected by private analysts at about 22 percent this year, has been sluggish.

The manufacturing sector posted positive growth in the second quarter, up 2.5 percent, for the first time since Macri’s government started publishing revamped GDP statistics in the second quarter of 2016. Construction helped lead growth, rising 9.7 percent.

The Argentine economy has grown 1.6 percent in the first half of the year from a year earlier, and the government expects it to end the year growing around 3 percent. The 2018 budget forecasts growth of 3.5 percent.

Indec also revised first quarter GDP growth to 0.4 percent from a year earlier, compared to 0.3 percent first reported. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein, Hernan Nessi and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alistair Bell)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.