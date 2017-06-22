FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina posts May primary fiscal deficit of 27.24 billion pesos
June 22, 2017 / 7:07 PM / 2 months ago

Argentina posts May primary fiscal deficit of 27.24 billion pesos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 22 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a primary fiscal deficit of 27.239 billion pesos ($1.69 billion) in May, the Treasury Ministry said on Thursday.

That compared with an 18.66 billion peso primary fiscal deficit in April. The primary budget balance, which measures government spending relative to income and does not include debt payments, is followed by the markets as an indicator of Argentina's ability to meet its financial obligations. ($1 = 16.1400 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

