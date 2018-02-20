FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 7:30 PM / a day ago

Argentina posts January primary fiscal surplus of 3.9 bln pesos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Argentina’s government posted a primary fiscal surplus of 3.9 billion pesos ($200 million) in January, up 10 percent from January 2017 when it had collected unusually high revenues due to a tax amnesty program, the Treasury Ministry said on Tuesday.

President Mauricio Macri is aiming to cut the primary deficit to 3.2 percent of gross domestic product this year. Including debt interest payments, the government posted a deficit of 25.9 billion pesos in January, compared with a deficit of 5.6 billion pesos in the same month last year.

$1 = 19.65 Argentine pesos at end of January Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Paul Simao

