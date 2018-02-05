Argentina truckers protest could paralyze grain exports

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 5 (Reuters) - A protest by grain transporters in Argentina could leave exporters and crushers operating without soy, corn and wheat, an industry group said on Monday.

Owners of trucks protesting for higher freight rates have slowed transport of grains in one of the world’s top producers, cutting into stocks, said Andres Alcarez, spokesman for export company chamber CIARA-CEC.

“The stored stock of grains from the plants or the ports to embark or to process is going extinct,” Alcaraz told Reuters. He said that the companies have grain supplies to last for one or two days should shipments halt completely.

In the Rosario port complex, responsible for exporting 80 percent of agricultural products, 56 percent fewer trucks arrived on Monday than had a week earlier, according to the Rosario Grains exchange.

Argentina is the world’s top exporter of soy meal and soy oil, the No. 3 corn producer and a main provider of wheat. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath and Caroline Stauffer; editing by Grant McCool)