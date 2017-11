BUENOS AIRES, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Consumer prices rose 1.5 percent in Argentina in October, government statistics agency Indec said on Tuesday, bringing 10-month inflation to 19.4 percent.

That was above the band of the central bank’s target range for inflation between 12 and 17 percent for 2017. Economists expect inflation of 23 percent this year and 16 percent in 2018. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Chris Reese)