CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Argentina's lithium mining projects
November 13, 2017 / 8:23 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Argentina's lithium mining projects

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Removes reference to Admiralty Resources as a partner with Enirgi Group in table)
    Nov 13 (Reuters) - Several lithium producers stepping up investment in Argentina amid
expectations President Mauricio Macri's business-friendly agenda will transform the country into
South America's top producer of the mineral, ousting neighbouring Chile.
    Argentina is the world's third-largest producer, with some 30,000 tonnes per year, but that
is less than half of Chile's annual output of 70,000 tonnes. 
    At least five projects in Argentina aim to add some 45,500 tonnes of production annually by
2019 and possibly more than 200,000 tonnes beyond that.
    The following are some planned projects (in tonnes per year):
    
 Companies                  Project     Current     Planned production    Date
                                        production                        
                                                                          
 Orocobre Ltd/Toyota        Mine at     14,500      35,000                2019
 Tsusho Corp                Olaroz                                        
                            salt flat                                     
 Lithium Americas Corp/SQM  Lithium                 25,000(possible       2019
                            carbonate               expansion to 50,000)  
                            plant                                         
 Galaxy Resources Ltd       Mine at                 25,000                
                            Sal de                                        
                            Vida                                          
 France's Eramet SA         Mine at                 20,000                
                            Centenario                                    
                            -Ratones                                      
                            salt flat                                     
 Enirgi Group                                       50,000                
 FMC Corp                   Mine at     20,000      40,000                
                            Salar de                                      
                            Hombre                                        
                            Muerto                                        
 
 (Reporting by Juliana Castilla; Writing by Luc CohenEditing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
