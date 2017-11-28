FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 28, 2017 / 7:39 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Sinopec to sell Argentina oil assets for up to $600 mln -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China’s Sinopec has decided to sell its oil assets in Argentina for $500 million to $600 million to Mexican company Vista Oil & Gas, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

Sinopec informed Vista Oil & Gas of its decision on Monday, according to the source, who asked not to be named because the deal was confidential. Sinopec also told competing bidders including Argentina’s state-controlled oil company YPF and private Argentine company Pluspetrol they had not been selected, the source said.

YPF, Pluspetrol, and Vista Oil & Gas declined to comment. Sinopec representatives in Argentina also declined comment. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Caroline Stauffer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
