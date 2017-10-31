Argentina announces five-year tax reform plan

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne announced on Tuesday a five-year tax reform plan, including lowering corporate income taxes to 25 percent from 35 percent and slashing employer social security taxes, to be sent to Congress in the coming days.

The reform adds a 15 percent capital gains tax on profits from foreign currency instruments and 5 percent on peso fixed income instruments, Dujovne said. He said the reform would increase economic growth by 0.5 percent per year for at least five years. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Luc Cohen and Caroline Stauffer; editing by Grant McCool)