Argentina to allow telecom companies to provide satellite TV -source
November 14, 2017

Argentina to allow telecom companies to provide satellite TV -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Argentina will likely issue a rule allowing telephone service providers to offer satellite television services as part of their packages by the end of the year, a source at the country’s Enacom telecoms regulator said on Tuesday.

The entity will likely make a final decision on a proposed merger between Telecom Argentina SA and Cablevision SA by mid-December, the source said. The country’s anti-trust regulator would also have to approve the deal. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Luc Cohen)

