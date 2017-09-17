FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Odebrecht quits Argentine subway construction project
September 17, 2017 / 5:01 PM / a month ago

Brazil's Odebrecht quits Argentine subway construction project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Scandal-hit Brazilian construction company Odebrecht said on Sunday it has sold its 33 percent stake in a massive subway project in Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires, but vowed to keep working in the country.

Odebrecht is involved in a sprawling corruption saga and has already paid $3.5 billion in settlements in the United States, Brazil and Switzerland, embroiling politicians across Latin America.

“Present for 30 continuous years, Odebrecht plans to continue contributing to the development of Argentina in an ethical, integral and transparent manner,” the construction company said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

In July the Argentine justice system banned Odebrecht from bidding on new projects in the country a period of one year.

Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

