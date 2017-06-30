FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Japan's Asahi Group to sell stake in China's Tingyi-Asahi for 68.7 billion yen
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 30, 2017 / 9:21 AM / a month ago

Japan's Asahi Group to sell stake in China's Tingyi-Asahi for 68.7 billion yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 30 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest beer maker Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said on Friday that it was selling its remaining stake in China's Tingyi-Asahi Beverages Holding Co.

The 20.4 percent stake would be sold for 68.7 billion yen ($614 million) to its joint venture partner Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp, Asahi said.

Asahi last year sold 10 percent of its stake to its joint venture partners.

The proceeds would be redirected to other foreign investments, the company said. Asahi has sealed $10 billion worth of deals to buy European assets from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA NV.

$1 = 111.8900 yen Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.