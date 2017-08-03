FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 4 days ago

Japan brewer Asahi Group ups full-year outlook after Europe brand purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Asahi Group Holdings Ltd raised its full-year outlook on Thursday, boosted by the inclusion of the eastern European beer brands it acquired from Anheuser-Busch InBev NV earlier this year.

Asahi said it now expected operating profit to rise 22.2 percent to 167.3 billion yen ($1.51 billion) for the year through December, compared with an earlier forecast of 146 billion yen.

Operating profit for the six months through June grew 34 percent to 70.7 billion yen as the beer maker digested the $8 billion European deal that closed in March, the largest-ever overseas beer deal by a Japanese brewer. ($1 = 110.7100 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

