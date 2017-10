TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s Asahi Group Holdings on Thursday said it was considering selling all or part of its 19.99 percent stake in Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd , following a review of its investment in the beer business in China.

Asahi, in a statement, did not identify a potential buyer or selling price. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Himani Sarkar)