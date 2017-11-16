FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sales growth at Walmart's Asda slows in latest quarter
Sections
Featured
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
central bankers
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
economy
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
health
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
November 16, 2017 / 12:22 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Sales growth at Walmart's Asda slows in latest quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Asda, the British supermarket arm of Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, on Thursday reported a slowdown in its rate of sales growth despite industry inflation and very weak comparative numbers.

Asda, the UK’s third largest grocer after market leader Tesco and No. 2 Sainsbury‘s, said like-for-like sales rose 1.1 percent in the three months to Sept. 30, its fiscal third quarter.

That compared to a rise of 1.8 percent in the previous quarter and marked the second straight quarter of underlying sales growth. Prior to that it had endured three years of sales falls.

Comparative numbers were extremely weak - in the same period last year like-for-like sales slumped 5.8 percent. Asda would also have benefited from food price inflation across the industry - running at 3.4 percent according to the latest industry data.

“While the business has improved, we still have more work to do,” said parent Walmart. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.