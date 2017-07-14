FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM-focused fund manager Ashmore says Q4 assets up 5 pct
July 14, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 25 days ago

EM-focused fund manager Ashmore says Q4 assets up 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Emerging markets-focused fund manager Ashmore on Friday posted a 5 percent rise in fourth-quarter assets, boosted by net inflows of new client cash and gains from its investments.

Total assets in the quarter to end-June were $58.7 billion, it said in a statement, with net inflows of $1.2 billion and a positive investment performance of $1.6 billion.

The company said it had seen net inflows into its blended debt, corporate debt, equities and alternatives strategies, but a net outflow from local currency.

Performance was positive across fixed income and equities, with a particularly strong performance in local currency and external debt, it said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)

