LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Emerging markets-focused asset manager Ashmore said assets under management rose 11 percent during its first quarter, boosted by net inflows of new client money and investment gains.

Total assets at the end of September were $65 billion, it said in a statement, a gain of $6.3 billion from the prior quarter after investors pumped $4.3 billion into its funds, while market gains added a further $2.3 billion.​ (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)