March 6, 2018 / 7:29 AM / a day ago

Ashtead sees FY results in line on North America strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Industrial equipment rental company Ashtead Group on Tuesday forecast full-year results in line with its expectations, as third-quarter profit jumped on strong growth in the company’s main North American market.

Ashtead also said Suzanne Wood planned to step down as the company’s finance director at the end of March.

The company said underlying pretax profit rose 26 percent to 205.1 million pounds ($283.5 million) for the three months ended Jan. 31 from a year earlier in constant currencies ($1 = 0.7234 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru and Radhika Rukmangadhan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

