2 months ago
ADVISORY-Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Survey 2017Q2
#Banking and Financial News
June 21, 2017 / 3:01 AM / 2 months ago

ADVISORY-Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Survey 2017Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Business confidence in Asia rose to a three-year-high in the second quarter of the year, propelled by a slew of favourable economic data across the region and easing concerns over the health of China's economy, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed.

The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Index , representing the six-month outlook of 101 firms, climbed to 74 in April-June from 70 three months earlier. A reading over 50 indicates a positive view.

For further coverage, Eikon users please search ".TRIABS", or news code "ASIATOPCO/".

For a PDF of the survey, please click tmsnrt.rs/2skXVUI.

Reuters reporter Brenda Goh will be taking questions on the survey from 0430 GMT in the Global Markets Forum and Trading India community chatrooms. To join, please click bit.ly/1kTxdKD or contact your account manager.

