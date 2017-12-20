ADVISORY-Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Survey 2017Q4

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Business confidence among Asian companies rose in October-December to the highest in almost seven years due to robust consumption and global trade, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed.

The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Index , representing the six-month outlook of 94 firms, rose to 78 for the December quarter from 69 three months before.

