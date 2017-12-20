FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Banking and Financial News
December 20, 2017 / 3:03 AM / 6 days ago

ADVISORY-Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Survey 2017Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Business confidence among Asian companies rose in October-December to the highest in almost seven years due to robust consumption and global trade, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed.

The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Index , representing the six-month outlook of 94 firms, rose to 78 for the December quarter from 69 three months before.

For further coverage, Eikon users please search “.TRIABS”, or news code “ASIATOPCO/”.

For a PDF of the survey, please click tmsnrt.rs/2AW2mYa.

Reuters reporter Stanley White will be taking questions on the survey from 0430 GMT in the Global Markets Forum and Trading India community chatrooms. To join, please click bit.ly/1kTxdKD or contact your account manager.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
