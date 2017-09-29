FACTBOX-Goldman leads AsiaPac ECM deals; Citi only global bank among top fee earners

By Elzio Barreto HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Asia-Pacific equity capital markets (ECM) activity fell 13.9 percent in the first nine months of 2017, as a slump in the sale of existing shares more than offset big gains in IPOs in mainland China exchanges, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed. Share offerings in the region's stock exchanges dropped to $136 billion, with follow-on share sales tumbling 25.6 percent, while initial public offerings rose 18.7 percent, according to data through Sept 27. Goldman Sachs was the top underwriter based on the value of deals it advised, followed by Citigroup and CITIC Securities. Citigroup was the only international financial firm on a ranking based on the estimated fees earned on equity deals, with Chinese securities firms taking nine of the top 10 spots. This underscores the profitability of share offerings in Shenzhen and Shanghai, where global firms have so far failed to make significant inroads. Following is a list of the region's top ECM underwriters in the first nine months of 2017 and the estimated fees earned on equity deals: Bank Deal Volume Change vs Rank Rank 9M (in $mln) 9M 2016 2016 Goldman Sachs 7,504 46.6 pct 1 4 Citigroup 5,685 19.5 pct 2 9 CITIC 5,598 -45.0 pct 3 1 Morgan Stanley 5,376 -9.5 pct 4 2 UBS 4,932 -10.6 pct 5 3 Guotai Junan Securities 4,883 -1.9 pct 6 7 China Securities Co 4,021 -21.0 pct 7 6 CICC 3,871 -19.9 pct 8 8 Haitong Securities 3,363 -34.0 pct 9 5 GF Securities 3,260 -21.5 pct 10 12 INDUSTRY TOTAL 136,023 -13.9 pct Source: Thomson Reuters Bank 9M 2017 fees Change from (in $mln) 9M 2016 CITIC 262.5 32.3 pct GF Securities 178.4 40.8 pct Haitong Securities 168.8 78.0 pct Guotai Junan Securities 148.1 29.8 pct Citigroup 143.8 46.8 pct Huatai Securities 140.7 113.3 pct China Merchants Securities 140.2 78.7 pct Guosen Securities 138.7 58.6 pct China Securities Co 130.0 2.4 pct Essence Securities 126.8 26.2 pct INDUSTRY TOTAL 4,392.5 24.0 pct Source: Thomson Reuters (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)