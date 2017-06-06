FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies steady; ringgit inches higher
#Asian Currency News
June 6, 2017 / 2:16 AM / 2 months ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies steady; ringgit inches higher

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    June 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0205 GMT                                       
  Currency                         Latest bid   Previous day      Pct
                                                                 Move
  Japan yen                      109.840              110.45    +0.56
  Sing dlr                       1.380                1.3814    +0.10
  Taiwan dlr                     30.076               30.090    +0.05
  Korean won*                    1118.300             1121.8    +0.31
  Baht                           33.985                   34    +0.04
  Peso                           49.410                 49.4    -0.02
  Rupiah                         13285.000             13285    +0.00
  Rupee                          64.355                64.36    +0.00
  Ringgit                        4.257                 4.262    +0.12
  Yuan                           6.799                6.8046    +0.09
 *Closed for market holiday                                          
  Change so far in 2017                                              
  Currency                       Latest bid    End 2016           Pct
                                                                 Move
  Japan yen                      109.840              117.07    +6.58
  Sing dlr                       1.380                1.4490    +5.00
  Taiwan dlr                     30.076               32.279    +7.32
  Korean won                     1118.300            1207.70    +7.99
  Baht                           33.985                35.80    +5.34
  Peso                           49.410                49.72    +0.63
  Rupiah                         13285.000             13470    +1.39
  Rupee                          64.355                67.92    +5.54
  Ringgit                        4.257                4.4845    +5.34
  Yuan                           6.799                6.9467    +2.18
 
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

