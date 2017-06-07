FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Baht, ringgit inch higher; won falls
June 7, 2017 / 1:41 AM / 2 months ago

EM ASIA FX-Baht, ringgit inch higher; won falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Change on the day at                                         
        0136 GMT                                      
  Currency                  Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen              109.540               109.4      -0.13
  Sing dlr               1.380                1.3791      -0.07
  Taiwan dlr             30.074               30.093      +0.06
  Korean won             1120.300             1118.3      -0.18
  Baht                   33.980               34.013      +0.10
  Peso                   49.535                49.56      +0.05
  Rupiah                 13300.000             13297      -0.02
  Rupee                  64.425                64.43      +0.00
  Ringgit                4.261                 4.265      +0.09
  Yuan                   6.795                6.7945      -0.01
                                                               
  Change so far in 2017                                        
  Currency               Latest bid     End 2016       Pct Move
  Japan yen              109.540              117.07      +6.87
  Sing dlr               1.380                1.4490      +4.99
  Taiwan dlr             30.074               32.279      +7.33
  Korean won             1120.300            1207.70      +7.80
  Baht                   33.980                35.80      +5.36
  Peso                   49.535                49.72      +0.37
  Rupiah                 13300.000             13470      +1.28
  Rupee                  64.425                67.92      +5.42
  Ringgit                4.261                4.4845      +5.25
  Yuan                   6.795                6.9467      +2.23
 
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing
by Biju Dwarakanath)

