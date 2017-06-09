FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies steady; baht inches higher
#Asian Currency News
June 9, 2017 / 1:52 AM

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies steady; baht inches higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows
rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at
0148 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
   Change on the                                   
  day at   0148                            
       GMT                                 
  Currency         Latest bid    Previous  Pct Move
                                      day  
  Japan yen        110.200         109.97     -0.21
  Sing dlr         1.382           1.3801     -0.12
  Taiwan dlr       30.069          30.105     +0.12
  Korean won       1121.200        1122.1     +0.08
  Baht             34.025           34.07     +0.13
  Peso             49.455          49.495     +0.08
  Rupiah           13290.000        13296     +0.05
  Rupee            64.210           64.21     +0.00
  Ringgit          4.267            4.267     +0.00
  Yuan             6.802           6.7995     -0.04
                                                   
  Change so far                                    
 in 2017                                   
  Currency         Latest bid  End 2016    Pct Move
  Japan yen        110.200         117.07     +6.23
  Sing dlr         1.382           1.4490     +4.86
  Taiwan dlr       30.069          32.279     +7.35
  Korean won       1121.200       1207.70     +7.71
  Baht             34.025           35.80     +5.22
  Peso             49.455           49.72     +0.54
  Rupiah           13290.000        13470     +1.35
  Rupee            64.210           67.92     +5.78
  Ringgit          4.267           4.4845     +5.10
  Yuan             6.802           6.9467     +2.13
 
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in
Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

